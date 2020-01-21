Deer meat seized, poacher arrested in Odisha

Forest officials have seized 10 kilograms of deer meet and arrested a poacher inKansaradiha forest in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday

Thirty-two-year-old Sunil Paramanik was arrested with the raw meat and nylon nets used to ensnare wild animals, a forest official said

"Paramanik is part of a gang of poachers active in the area. Several other members have been identified and search is on to nab them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

