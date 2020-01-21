Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI): Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of ExternalAffairs minister S Jaishanakar to render all assistance to thefamilies of the eight keralite tourists who died at a resortin Nepal

In a letter to the minister, Vijayan said " we have heardthe shocking news of the death of eight persons from Keralawho were on a visit to Nepal

I request your Ministry to kindly intervene for renderingall possible assistance to the families and friends of thevictims".

