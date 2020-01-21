Three killed, 11 injured as bus hits truck in MP

Three persons were killed and 11 others injured after a bus hit a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place near Mangela village around 3 am when the private bus was going from Banda in Uttar Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

It collided with a truck parked on a roadside near Mangela village, located about 20 km from here, Bargi police station in-charge R D Dwivedi said. The deceased included two bus passengers - Mansi Tiwari (18) and an unidentified man - and a resident of Mangela village, Narayan Rajput (20), who was standing near the stationary truck.

The 11 injured bus passengers were admitted to a government hospital here, he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to express grief over the deaths in the mishap, and said directives have been issued to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons..

