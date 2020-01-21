Goa MLA claims questions submitted for Budget session omitted

Independent MLA from Goa, Rohan Khaunte, has written a letter to the state legislature department claiming that certain questions submitted by him for tabling in the upcoming session of the Assembly have been "omitted" from the question set. The budget session of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held between February 3 and 7.

"I would like to bring to your notice that the starred questions which are to be replied by the CM on finance and education are edited out and omitted without any information from the list of the Legislative Assembly's starred questions for the Eleventh Session, 2020," Khaunte stated in the letter addressing the Secretary, Legislature Department. The former Revenue minister had submitted the list of questions regarding various departments earlier this month.

When contacted, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said he would look into the matter. "Inquiry will be conducted to find out whether the questions were really omitted or not," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.