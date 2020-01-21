25 kg heroin worth Rs 105 crore seized in Kolkata

In one of the biggest drug seizures in the East in recent history, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two persons with 25 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 105 crore in the international market, a senior officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police raided a house in Paikpara area in the northern part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday and nabbed Uttar Pradesh-based drug dealer Juber and his accomplice from Manipur, Moulana Fayazuddin, the officer said.

"We have seized heroin weighing 25.255 kg. This is one of the biggest seizures of heroin not only in Kolkata but also in West Bengal and the Northeast," he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that while Juber was working as a hawker in the city, Faiyazuddin was an agricultural laborer.

Both the accused were drug carriers for dealers based in Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast. Juber possessed 20 kg heroin and Faiyazuddin 5.255, the officer said. "It is suspected that the accused were intending to mix the heroin with some other drugs. They were planning to distribute them to smaller dealers," he said.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and an investigation is on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

