Maha: Man held for raping five-year-old neighbour

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his five-year-old neighbour in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said. The accused, Deepesh Sutar, an employee of a courier company, lived in the same chawl as the victim at Lokmanya Nagar Pada no. 2, senior inspector S B Gaikwad of Vartak Nagar police station said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday, when Sutar lured the victim to his house and sexually abused her when no one was around, he said. The child, who was in extreme pain, rushed home and confided in her mother, who lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

The minor was sent for a medical check-up, after which the police confirmed the rape and arrested the accused, he added. A case has been registered against Sutar under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

