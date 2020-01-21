Left Menu
Woman, her infant daughter among three found dead in flat

  Durg
  Updated: 21-01-2020 17:40 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 17:34 IST
A woman, her infant daughter and an unidentified man were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning at her rented home in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The mouths of the deceased woman, identified as Manju Suryavanshi, aged around 25, and the man were sealed with tapes used for packaging and their bodies were partially charred, they said.

The police rounded up the woman's husband, Ravi Sharma, from Rourkela railway station in neighbouring Odisha for questioning on suspicion of his involvement in the offence that took place in Talpuri Colony in the Bhilai Nagar area here, they said. Early this morning, an unidentified person told Suryavanshi'smother over the phone that her daughter and son- in-law were engulfed in flames in their rented flat following which she alerted the police, a senior official said.

The caller had used the mobile phone of the deceased woman to make the call, he said. Initially, it was thought the man found killed in the flat was Suryavanshi's husband, but later it turned out that he was someone else, the official said, adding efforts were on to ascertain his identity.

The woman's hands and legs were tied with a rope, while her mouth was sealed with packaging tape. The mans mouth was also sealed with tape, he said. Their bodies were partially charred, while Suryavanshi's two-month-old daughter seems to have died of suffocation due to smoke that emitted from the blaze in the house, the official said.

The police also found words scribbled on a wall of the house, saying Suryavanshi was in "relationship with many", an angle which is yet to be probed, he said. As per preliminary investigation, Suryavanshi, after separating from her first husband a few years ago, married Sharma. She gave birth to her daughter two months ago, the official said.

When the police did not find Sharma in the house, they launched a search for him. The Government Railway Police (GRP) later zeroed on him in a train at Rourkela station, from where he was taken into custody, he said. A police team has been sent to Rourkela to bring him back to Durg and his interrogation is likely to throw light on the gruesome incident, the official said.

A case of triple murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added..

