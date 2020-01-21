Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL2 MN-IPS OFFICER-ASSAULT Woman IPS officer assaulted, molested by AR rifleman in Manipur Imphal: A woman IPS officer has alleged that a rifleman of Assam Rifles physically assaulted and molested her at a check post near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

CAL3 WB-HEROIN-LD-SEIZURE 25 kg heroin worth Rs 105 crore seized in Kolkata Kolkata: In one of the biggest drug seizures in the East in recent history, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two persons with 25 kilogram of heroin worth more than Rs 105 crore in the international market, a senior officer said. CAL5 WB-RESOLUTION-CAA TMC to table resolution against CAA in WB Assembly on Jan 27 Kolkata: West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the ruling TMC will bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly on January 27.

CES6 WB-CIVIC BODY-CHAIRMAN Bhatpara Municipality gets new TMC chairman Bhatpara: Trinamool Congress leader Arun Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday elected as the chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two weeks after the party wrested control of the civic body from the BJP. CES9 OD-MAOIST Woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha Malkangiri: A woman Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, gave up arms here, expressing her desire to return to social mainstream, police sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.