Chhattisgarh: Four Naxal 'janmilitia' members held

Four lower-rung Naxals have been arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district during a search operation, police said Tuesday. They were picked up on Monday evening near a hill in Morpalli village forests under Chintalnar police station area by a team of the District Force, a police official said.

The arrested persons, identified as Madkam Kosa (20), Milkam Joga (22), Madvi Joga (27) and Barse Deva (20), have been active as janmilitia and as the members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front body for Maoists, he said. They were allegedly involved in the October 8, 2019 attack on security forces near Morpalli rivulet, he said, adding that no police personnel was killed in that incident.

