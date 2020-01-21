1 held, brown sugar worth Rs 35 lakh seized in Hry's Rewari

Police on Tuesday arrested a man after seizing 734 grams of brown sugar valued at Rs 35 lakh in the international market from his possession at the railway chowk here. He was identified as Badar Ram, a resident of Pali in Rajasthan, police said.

The arrest was made during routine patrolling after policemen noticed a suspicious person at the railway chowk, they said. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.