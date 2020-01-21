Left Menu
Birth certificates says two UP kids are over 100 years old, court orders action

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:52 IST
Birth certificates says two UP kids are over 100 years old, court orders action

Two-year-old Sanket may not look it but he is 102-year-old, according to his birth certificate. Shubh (4) is 104. A Bareilly court recently ordered police to lodge a case against a village development officer and a village head who allegedly issued wrong documents after the children's family refused to give them a bribe.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur had moved court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh (4) and Sanket (2) were issued with wrong years of birth, SHO Tejpal Singh said. Pawan had alleged that Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 for each birth certificate for which he had applied online two months ago, the SHO said.

When he refused to give bribe, the year of birth was mentioned in the certificate as June 13, 1916 and Jan 6, 1918, instead of June 13, 2016 and Jan 6 2018, Pawan had stated in the court. A copy of the order issued on January 17 has been received and we are taking required action, the SHO said.PTI CORR SAB ASH RDK

