Marginal rise in night temperature in Rajasthan, Vanasthali coldest

The night temperature on Tuesday increased marginally in most parts of Rajasthan, where Vanasthali was the coldest place at 4.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Alwar, Churu and Pilani recorded a low of 6, 6.2 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius each in Dabok and Sikar, the Met department said. It said Jaisalmer and Bundi each recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur was 8.5 and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur, Barmer, Bikaner and Kota was 9.1, 9.7, 9.9, 10 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Weather will mostly remain the same and partly cloudy on Wednesday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

