TMC to bring resolution against CAA in Bengal Assembly on Jan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:49 IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced that it will bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on January 27, the third such move after the Kerala and Punjab Houses against the contentious law. The TMC's declaration comes amidst mounting criticism by the major anti-BJP parties in the state for not passing a resolution opposing CAA.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC had submitted a resolution under rule 169 to the Assembly Speaker on January 20, which will come up in the house on coming Monday. Faced by a lot of "rumours and canards" from the fellow opposition parties over its position regarding CAA and National Population Register, Chatterjee said they "do not need lessons from others on how to continue its fight against CAA-NPR-NRC." "We have submitted a resolution to the speaker on Janauary 20 regarding it. The resolution against CAA will be placed in the state assembly on January 27. Our government in principle is opposed to CAA," Chatterjee said.

He said they would appeal to all the opposition parties to extend support to the resolution so that its approved unanimously. Adoption of the resolution in the house would not be a difficult task considering the fact that Mamata Banerjee's party on its own enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 295- member Bengal assembly.

The development comes just a day after West Bengal Chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that an anti-CAA resolution would be placed in the assembly very soon. When asked whether the government was also mulling to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the law, Chatterjee said "the government and the party will fight it out on the streets and then take a call, if needed, whether to move a court or not".

Kerala and Punjab assemblies have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. If the resolution is adopted, West Bengal will the third state to do so. The Left Front and the Congress have been criticising the TMC government for not adopting a resolution against the CAA.

The West Bengal state assembly has earlier passed a all party resolution, baring BJP, against NRC in September last year. In January this year, during a one-day special session, opposition Congress and Left Front wanted to bring a resolution against CAA. But their demand was turned down by the government, drawing sharp criticism from both the parties which had termed TMC as "B team" of the BJP in Bengal.

Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on January 11 had further sharpened the charge of a "political match-fixing between the two parties". The TMC had trashed the allegations as baseless.

Congress and the Left Front have welcomed the TMC's move to bring the resolution as a "positive step". Praising the initiative, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan of the Congress said it's better that the TMC realised the necessity for such a resolution.

"When we had said, they had opposed it. But it's better TMC has decided to bring it, atleast they have realised the need for such a resolution," Mannan said. Left Front Legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said "we want an anti-CAA resolution be passed but, would not take a call unless and until we have a look at the resolution brought in by the TMC government".

BJP legislature party leader Manoj Tigga said they would oppose the move as it is "unconstitutional" to bring a resolution against a law (CAA) which has been passed in the Parliament. The new legislation to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation..

