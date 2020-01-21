Six drug peddlers held, 12 kg ganja seized in Ghaziabad

Six alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested and 12 kilogram of ganja was seized from their possession in four separate incidents here, police said on Tuesday. Giving details, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said three drug peddlers were arrested following a tip-off at G T Road, Kotwali, on Monday.

They were identified as Ravi, Sunny and Kishore and 9 kg of ganja was seized from them, he said. Their two accomplices -- Gaurav and Rahul -- fled the spot, Naithani added.

Police arrested a woman, who was peddling drugs, at Samrat Chowk-Gaushala road, the SSP said. A drug peddler was arrested near Bijlighar trisection. He has been identified as Chandrakesh, he said.

Police nabbed one Akhilesh of the Abhay Khand area near Sai Mandir and seized 3 kg of ganja and poppy husk from his possession, Naithani said. They all have been sent to jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.