Pathri delegation to meet Maharashtra CM on dispute with Shirdi

Amid the ongoing Shirdi-Pathri dispute, a delegation from Pathri town of Parbhani district has decided to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Parbhani (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:57 IST
Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav talking to reporters in Pathri, Maharashtra on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing Shirdi-Pathri dispute, a delegation from Pathri town of Parbhani district has decided to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the matter. Thackeray had recently decided to allocate funds to develop Pathri town in Parbhani district for religious tourism, calling it the birthplace of Baba.

The decision to meet the chief minister was taken in a meeting of the Gram Panchayat, MPs and MLAs among other leaders held in Pathri on Tuesday. Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav said that so far, no one had paid attention to Sai temple but now he has promised funds for the same.

"The people in Shirdi are upset now that Pathri got the status of being the birthplace of Sai Baba. The administration is saying this and not us. Pathri is also mentioned in the Shirdi Sansthan book. Why are they only having a problem with it now?" Jadhav said. He said that the delegation will meet the Chief Minister tomorrow in the matter.

Shirdi in Ahmednagar district and Pathri in Parbhani district are 281 kilometres apart. The Chief Minister had also taken a review meeting of the development plans in Parbhani district. (ANI)

