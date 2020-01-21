RSS chief inaugurates expo on life, teachings of Mahaswami

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday inaugurated 'Anugraha Varsha', a permanent exhibition on the life and teachings of Kanchi Mahaswami late Chandrasekharendra Saraswati. Bhagwat also released 'Param Vani', seven volumes of the Hindi translation of 'Deivathin Kural' (compilation of discourses and discussions by the Mahaswami) at an event here.

Kanchi seer Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi was present. Earlier in the day, Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit, chaired a meeting to review progress in organisational activities along with new initiatives like water conservation.

