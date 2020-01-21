Cong minister, BJP LS MP argue during Dewas district meeting
Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari and BJP Lok Sabha MP Mahendra Singh Solanki were involved in an altercation during the district planning committee meeting in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. A video of the argument, in which Patwari can be heard telling the MP that he can be asked to leave the meeting, soon went viral on social media.
The argument reportedly started after Solanki raised the issue of illegal construction and district Congress Manoj Rajani objected to it being raised in the DPC meeting. Solanki, in the meeting, claimed BJP functionaries were being targeted in the state government's drive against illegal construction.
Those present at the meeting said Patwari threatened to send the MP out while Solanki said the former would not become minister another time. Later, the minister told the DPC's Congress members to teach Solanki a lesson for insulting him.
Talking to reporters later, Solanki said the argument started when he raised the issue of illegal construction of an industry, which was objected to by a person not authorised to be present at the DPC. Patwari, however, told reporters Solanki was focusing on creating controversies in the past three DPC meetings instead of raising the issues of public welfare.
Patwari said he had directed the district collector to ensure members stick to scheduled agenda during DPC meetings. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM BNM.
