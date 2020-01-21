Left Menu
Every household in J-K to have potable water by Dec 2021: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that every house in Jammu and Kashmir will have access to potable water by December 2021.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagrota (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:30 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat speaking to reporters in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that every house in Jammu and Kashmir will have access to potable water by December 2021. He also said that process is underway to link 11 lakh houses in the Union Territory with clean water.

"With a budget of Rs 10,400 crores, we are in the process of connecting 11 lakh houses of Jammu and Kashmir. We have kept the target of providing safe drinking water to every house by December 2021 and we will surely achieve it," he told reporters here. Shekhawat is in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a massive outreach by the central government, two months after the erstwhile state formally became a Union territory.

As many as 36 Union Ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

