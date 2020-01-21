4 killed after being run over by truck in Odisha's Sambalpur

At least four persons were killed and two others injured after a truck ran over their makeshift shops along a road in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened at Parmanpur in Sason police station area when the truck carrying coal was going towards Rourkela from Paradip, they said.

It ran over the makeshift shops killing three persons on the spot and seriously injuring as many, police said. The injured persons were taken to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla where another person was declared dead, they said, adding that the victims were vendors of bags, shoes, belts and other articles.

While the truck was seized, its driver fled and efforts are on to nab him, inspector-in-charge of Sason police station, Jayarashmi Sethy, said..

