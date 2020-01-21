Left Menu
Maha transfers 20 IAS officials

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials, including Tukaram Mundhe, who will take charge as commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Known as an upright officer, Mundhe was transferred several times in his career.

The 2005 batch officer, considered favourite of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is currently serving as the project director of the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society. The government on January 16 transferred 22 IAS officials..

