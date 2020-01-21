Minor boy, his mother among three drown in Pune lake

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy and his mother, drowned in a lake here on Tuesday,police said

According to a police official, the tragic incidenttook place when the minor boy went for a swim in the lakelocated near a temple in the Wagholi area at around 2 pm

When the boy's mother and a man saw him drowning, theyjumped into the lake to save him. But all of them drowned inthe lake, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

