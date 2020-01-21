Odisha govt to set up cancer hospital in Bargah district,

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday that the state government was planning to set up a cancer hospital in the Bargarh district. Making the announcement during a public meeting in Tukurla, the chief minister said that Bargarh was chosen for the hospital as the district reports a large number of cancer cases every year.

The people of the district have been demanding a cancer hospital for long. During his one-day visit to the western Odisha districts of Sambalpur and Bargarh, Patnaik inaugurated seven projects, developed at an estimated of Rs 70.64 crore. This include a hospital in Tukurla and the Bargarh Science Centre.

He also laid foundation stones for 22 projects, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 59.44 crore. Patnaik told reporters that steps will be taken for the development of Samaleswari Temple and other amenities for devotees. He also stressed on development of tourism in Hirakud reservoir area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.