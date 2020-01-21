Newly-appointed CRPF chief on 2-day visit to Naxal-hit C'garh

Newly-appointed CRPF Director General Anand Prakash Maheshwari on Tuesday arrived on a two- day tour of Chhattisgarh where he is scheduled to meet state DGP DM Awasthi and Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday to discuss anti-Maoist strategy, an official said. Maheshwari, earlier in the day met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and then went to Bijapur where he held a familiarisation meeting with CRPF Deputy Inspectors General of Dantewada and Bijapur along with district police officials, he said.

"Later, he traveled to Basaguda and interacted with CRPF 168th battalion and COBRA 204th battalion personnel deployed for anti-Naxal operations. Tomorrow, he will go to Dornapal in Sukma district to hold meetings," he added. He will also visit the CRPF sector office in Naya Raipur on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.