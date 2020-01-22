3 held over trader's killing

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old trader in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district last week, police said. Dilshad, Akram and Mehtab were arrested on Tuesday from Jogiya Khera village in Phugana police station area, an officer said.

The accused have confessed that cement trader Rafe Khan was shot dead over a money dispute when he was returning home last Friday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said. PTI CORR HMB

