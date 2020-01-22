Cop injured after he accidently fires from own service weapon

A police constable was injured after he accidentally fired from his own service weapon in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. The constable was deployed to provide security to a murder case witness. The incident took place in Dadri town on Tuesday night, the officials said.

"Constable Ravi Malik was on protection duty for Kapil Sharma, who is a witness in a 2012 murder case. Around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, they were headed out for a wedding. "When Malik was about to get inside a car, his carbine gun slipped from his hand and it got triggered, injuring him on the calf of his left leg," a police spokesperson said. The constable was taken to a private hospital and is said to be in a stable condition, the official added.

