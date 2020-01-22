Left Menu
Operation underway to flush out militants in Pulwama

  PTI
  • |
  Srinagar
  • |
  22-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:14 IST
The operation to flush out militants in Khrew area of Pulwama distirct of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here. An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in the gunbattle which started after cordon and search operation were launched by security forces in the district on Tuesday.

“The Khrew operation resumed this (Wednesday) morning after being suspended on Tuesday night. So far, there is no confirmation of any militant being killed there... We have reports of presence of two militants there and the search is on,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain SPO Shahbaz Ahmad. The DGP said operations against militants in the valley have been intensified.

“The counter-terrorist operations in the valley have been intensified, which has created a stir in south Kashmir. There have been half-a-dozen successful operations and they will continue in the same manner. We will work harder for the people and for establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Asked about preparations for the Republic Day functions in the Kashmir Valley, Singh said all arrangements are in place.

“We have done all preparations on the ground. Preparations have been done in all districts of the valley. All security arrangements have been put in place in Srinagar as well. I think all other arrangements have also been done for the January 26 function and this function will take place smoothly,” the DGP said. On a question about the police using drones for surveillance in Srinagar city, Singh said they are technical aids that help police.

“Drones are a normal technical aid which every police forces uses in this age. Jammu and Kashmir Police also uses them to cover law and order situations. I think this is a very good help and drones show us what happens in lanes and bylanes which otherwise is not possible. They tell us about any mischievous activity taking place there,” he said.

