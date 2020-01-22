Left Menu
Goa CM, MLAs meet over upcoming state budget session

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:42 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with MLAs of the BJP to discuss the preparations for the state Budget which would be presented during the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. Sawant, who holds the Finance portfolio, would be presenting his first budget after taking charge as the CM in March, 2019.

The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held between February 3 and February 7. The exact date of the budget presentation is yet to be decided, the CM said.

Last budget was presented by then chief minister Manohar Parrikar on January 30, 2019, but he could not read out the details owing to his ill-health. Parrikar died on March 17, 2019 due to a pancreatic ailment.

On July 18 last year, Sawant had presented the budget for 2019-20 with a gross expenditure of Rs 19,548.69 crore, a rise of 14.16 per cent over the Rs 17,123.98 crore in 2018-19. PTI RPSNSK NSK NSK.

