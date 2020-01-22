2 held with fake currency notes in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested from the city after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.46 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel apprehended the two from Indira Gandhi Sarani near Shahid Minar under Maidan Police Station limits, he said.

As many as 692 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession, the senior police officer said. The accused are residents of Malda district, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused are involved in a racket of fake currency notes. "We are probing into the matter," he said..

