Maha: Worker killed, three injured in blast & fire in factory

A 35-year-old worker was killed and three others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The explosion took place around 8.30 am in a dryer of Kajay Remedies Pvt Ltd, located in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Badlapur, following which a fire broke out in the premises, fire officer Bhagwat Sonone said.

"A worker was killed and the three others sustained serious injuries. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where they were undergoing treatment," he said. Three fire engines from Badlapur and neighbouring Ambernath town were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused after about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Dhandhar, he added. According to the company's website, its produces chemical formulations used in the manufacture of various pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and dye intermediates..

