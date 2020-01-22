Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC moved for conducting Big temple consecration in Tamil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:54 IST
HC moved for conducting Big temple consecration in Tamil

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter on a PIL seeking conduct of the consecration ceremony of the ancient Braghadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as the Big Temple, in Thanjavur, in Tamil language. A bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran impleaded authorities, including the state Chief Secretary, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Commissioner and the temple administration and directed them to file their counter by January 27.

The public interest litigation petition filed by Naam Tamizhar Katchi co-ordinator Senthil Nathan submitted that the temple, consecration of which is to be held on February 5, was a symbol of Tamils and hence the consecration should be held in Tamil language. He recalled that the high court had earlier ordered the consecration of Sri Sundarar temple in Villupuram in Tamil.

PTI SSN VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Tell me about your problems freely: CRPF DG to troops

Jawans and officers can freely tell the newly appointed CRPF chief A P Maheshwari their problems and share suggestions related to policy, he has said in his first message to the 3.25-lakh-strong force. The CRPF Director General has issued a...

PM reviews nine delayed projects of three Union ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in nine delayed projets spread across as many states at the first meeting of Pragati this year. These projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crore, are spread over Odisha, Telanga...

India keen on importing more oil from Brazil

India on Wednesday expressed interest in raising the import of crude oil from Brazil as the worlds third-largest oil consumer is looking at diversifying its import basket beyond the highly volatile Middle East region. Oil Minister Dharmendr...

For 2nd year in row, Kerala tops list of most welcoming places: Report

Kerala has topped the list of the most welcoming places in the country for the second consecutive year with four of its citiestourism spots finding place among the list of top 10 such places this year. According to a ranking by internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020