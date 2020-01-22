HC moved for conducting Big temple consecration in Tamil

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter on a PIL seeking conduct of the consecration ceremony of the ancient Braghadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as the Big Temple, in Thanjavur, in Tamil language. A bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran impleaded authorities, including the state Chief Secretary, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Commissioner and the temple administration and directed them to file their counter by January 27.

The public interest litigation petition filed by Naam Tamizhar Katchi co-ordinator Senthil Nathan submitted that the temple, consecration of which is to be held on February 5, was a symbol of Tamils and hence the consecration should be held in Tamil language. He recalled that the high court had earlier ordered the consecration of Sri Sundarar temple in Villupuram in Tamil.

PTI SSN VS VS.

