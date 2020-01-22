The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday moved an application before Supreme Court praying for modification of the "convict-centric" guidelines and to make them "victim-centric".

The MHA's application is to reinforce the people's faith in the rule of law.

"While taking care of the rights of the convicts, it is more important and need of the hour to lay down guidelines in the interest of the victims, their families and in the larger public interest," stated MHA in its application. (ANI)

