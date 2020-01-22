Left Menu
HP: State-level Republic Day function to be held at Shimla's Ridge Maidan

  • Shimla
  Updated: 22-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:42 IST
The state-level Republic Day function in Himachal Pradesh will be held at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla on January 26, which will be presided over by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, an official spokesperson said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj will also attend the function.

The official said Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur will preside over the district-level function in Bilaspur, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary in Chamba, Agriculture Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda in Kullu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar at Una and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar in Solan. Industries Minister Bikram Singh will preside over the district-level function in Hamirpur, Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur in Mandi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal at Dharamshala in Kangra and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj at Nahan in Sirmaur.

The deputy commissioners of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti will preside over the functions at Reckong Peo and Keylong, respectively, he added.

