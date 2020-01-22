Left Menu
No one need to worry about losing money due to change in AI's ownership, says Commercial Director

No one including agents should worry about losing their money due to change of the ownership of Air India (AI), said the national carrier's Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:53 IST
Meenakshi Malik, Commercial Director, Air India, speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

No one including agents should worry about losing their money due to change of the ownership of Air India (AI), said the national carrier's Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik here on Wednesday. "Air India is not a small brand. It is an internationally known global brand owned by the Government of India. No agent will be losing money, as it happened in the case of Jet Airways going down," Malik told ANI after a meeting with the agents of the public carrier here.

"If someone is concerned about Air India going down, then this is not correct. It is a change of owner thing only. The owner may change but Air India will remain in the air," added Malik. The meeting was held in the national capital with the agents after concerns about the future of the airline were raised.

"We are looking for privatisation. It is a very fine decision. All of us are looking forward...we are positive about it," said Malik regarding the privatisation bid. Speaking about the future roadmap, she said: "Air India will fly higher, better and will be more agile after privatisation. We met here with the agents and listened to their concerns. There is nothing to worry about. There is no question about the loss of money. Despite all this, Air India is adding more routes."

The national carrier on Monday formed a committee to look after the employee's issues like pending dues, voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in view of the government's decision to divest the airline. "The government has decided to divest Air India. But before divestment, the airline has formed a committee including finance and personnel officers headed by the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), which will work for the betterment of employees," said an Air India official.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in the Parliament that "Air India will have to be closed down if not privatised." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

