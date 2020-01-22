Left Menu
Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali shiver at sub-zero temperature

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:05 IST
Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali shiver at sub-zero temperature

After a fresh bout of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, tourist hotspots Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali recorded a sub-zero minimum temperature on Wednesday and light rains occurred in other parts of the state, the meteorological department said. Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, said Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh.

Till 8.30 am, Dalhousie had received 15 cm snowfall, followed by Manali (5 cm), Kalpa and Pooh (4 cm each) and Keylong and Khadrala (3 cm each), he said. There was 12 mm rainfall in Dharamshala followed by 7 mm in Chamba, 5 mm each in Bhabanagar and Kheri and 3 mm in Manali, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali recorded a low of minus 3.6, minus 3.4 and minus 2.6 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. The minimum temperature in Shimla was 1.2 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The maximum temperature at most places in the state recorded an increase of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius compared to Tuesday. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 23 degrees Celsius, he said. The weatherman has forecast rain and snowfall in middle and high hills of the state on Friday, Saturday and January 28.

