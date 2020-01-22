Custom seizes 2.6 kg gold from man at Chennai airport

The Customs department on Wednesday seized 2.6 kg gold valued at Rs 1.1 crore from a male passenger's possession at Chennai Airport on January 20. The passenger had arrived at the Chennai airport from Abu Dhabi, the Customs official said.

The gold was concealed in the battery of emergency light. An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

