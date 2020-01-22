Farm labourer electrocuted to death

A 48-year-old farm labourer was killed after he got electrocuted on early Wednesday while rescuing a wild boar trapped in a live wire in Mangali village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a Forest official said. A cow and the wild boar were also killed due to the electric shock in the incident.

The deceased, Rama Kharkar, used to lay live wires to protect the farm from wild animals, the official said. "On Wednesday morning, Kharkar was trying to rescue a wild boar which got entangled into the power cable when he was electrocuted," the official said..

