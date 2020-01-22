Guj: Four killed in mishap at construction site

Four persons were killed after getting trapped under a heap of soil that caved in on them at a construction site at Kudasan near Gujarat's Gandhinagar city on Wednesday, police said. The soil caved in on four surveyors at the construction site of a shopping mall on Wednesday evening, an official from Infocity police station said.

"Four persons died when soil caved in on them at the construction site of Pramukh Anand Orbit Mall. They were trapped under the soil and were declared brought dead at the civil hospital," the official said. The victims, aged between 22 to 25 years, were dug out with the help of JCB machines and were rushed to a government hospital in Gandhinagar, where they were declared dead on arrival, he said.

Further investigations are underway and the police are in the process of ascertaining the victims' identities, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

