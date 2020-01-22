Left Menu
Union Ministers meets Lt Governor in Jammu

Two union ministers, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Renuka Singh Saruta, on Wednesday separately met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu here, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, and the Lt Governor discussed wide ranging issues pertaining to the management of water resources, National Water Policy, groundwater development, and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

He said they also discussed the Integrated Water Management which is vital for environmental sustenance and sustainable economic development. "The Lt Governor observed that the conservation of water bodies and the sustainability of natural resources are of great importance and the present Government is taking effective measures to ensure judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation and utilization of water resources and generating public awareness in this regard, besides having the target of providing tap water to every household by ending 2021," the spokesperson said.

He said Saruta, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, and the Lt Governor discussed the various issues related to the integrated socio-economic development of the Scheduled Tribes Community and the activities undertaken by the Tribal Affairs Ministry for the welfare of the tribal population. They also had a discussion on several developmental interventions made by the Government in critical sectors through specially tailored schemes comprising of economic, educational and social development for promoting the interests of Scheduled Tribes Community in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, several delegations including Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Jammu, J&K Cultural Foundation, Kashmiri Samiti Delhi and a public delegation from Inderwal area called on Murmu and highlighted their issues and demands. The delegation of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Jammu led by Gohar Hafeez Fani apprised the Lt Governor about various activities undertaken by them to promote peace and inter-religious harmony, the spokesperson said.

He said the members of the delegation also presented to the Lt Governor a book titled 'World Crisis and the Pathway to Peace' by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Worldwide head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. The delegation of J&K Cultural Foundation headed by Ayash Arif apprised the Lt Governor about the issues related to the conversion of Tagore Hall into a Cinema House, while the delegation of Kashmiri Samiti, Delhi led by its President Sumeer Chrungoo raised several issues and demands pertaining to the welfare of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits including their rehabilitation, creation of employment for the youth, relief and rehabilitation of the affected traders, enhancement of monthly cash assistance, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor assured the delegations that there will be a review of all the genuine issues and demands put forth by them for their early redressal and urged them to continue working towards promoting public welfare.

