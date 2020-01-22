Left Menu
Will not withdraw petition in SC for NRC in Tripura : Deb

  PTI
  Agartala
  Updated: 22-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:17 IST
Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman Tuesday said he will not withdraw his petition in the apex court for implementation of NRC in the state or return to the Congress, of which he was the state president. His assertions follow the acting Tripura PCC president Pijush Biswas' comment on Tuesday that the party had made considerable progress when Deb Barman was the PCC chief and expected that he will not do anything that will harm Congress and benefit BJP.

Deb Barman had resigned as TPCC president in September 2019 and had accused the Congress high command of pressuring him to accommodate "corrupt people". The Tripura royal family was always associated with Congress party. I always maintain dignity in public life and have never commented against Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi but I will not return to the party," he told PTI.

"The Congress asked me to withdraw the litigation that I have filed in the Supreme Court for the introduction of National Register of Citizens in Tripura but I did not agree to that too," he said. Deb Barman said that he demanded implementation of NRC in Tripura for maintaining a National Citizenship Registry but that should not be based on cast, creed or community.

I am not in favour of throwing out any person, but an NRC should be maintained. I do not want detention of any person, I want a national refugee policy, he said. Deb Barman said a new apolitical organization, the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, had been launched by him on December 25, 2019 for protecting the rights of tribal communities in Tripura.

We think the indigenous people of the state will be badly affected if the amended Citizenship Act is implemented he added..

