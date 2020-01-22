Gzb: Man shot near his residence by 2 assailants

Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot a mobile phone store manager near his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Wednesday. Hemant Kaushik was returning home from work when he was shot in the stomach around 11 pm near in Sangam Vihar colony on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is stated to be in a critical condition, he said. An FIR against unidentified persons was registered by Kaushik's father Som Dutt at Sihani Gate police station, the SSP said.

He said Kaushik may have been shot over an old enmity. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area near the crime scene and a search for the attackers is on, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

