Kerala Health dept issues alert, surveillance at 4 airports
Kerala Health dept issues alert, surveillance at 4 airportsstepped up Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI): The Health departmentin Kerala has issued an alert in the wake of the newcoronavirus outbreak in China
Surveillance in all the four airports in the state--Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur--has beenstepped up, State Health minister K K Shyalaja said in apress release
Those who have returned from China should inform districtmedical officers, the minister added.PTI UDBN BN
