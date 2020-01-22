Kerala Health dept issues alert, surveillance at 4 airports

Kerala Health dept issues alert, surveillance at 4 airportsstepped up Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI): The Health departmentin Kerala has issued an alert in the wake of the newcoronavirus outbreak in China

Surveillance in all the four airports in the state--Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur--has beenstepped up, State Health minister K K Shyalaja said in apress release

Those who have returned from China should inform districtmedical officers, the minister added.PTI UDBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.