Two arrested for cloning ATM cards by rigging POS machines

  • Khandwa
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:36 IST
Two men who cloned ATM cards by rigging card-swiping machines and withdrew money from card-holders' accounts have been arrested by the police here, an official said on Wednesday. Abid Ansari (34), resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Kartikeyan (32), resident of Bhopal who is an engineer by training, were arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh last week.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivdayal Singh said that Ansari sold handloom products in different cities. The Point Of Sale (POS) machine which he used to receive payments through debit or credit cards was allegedly fitted with a `skimming device' which recorded card details.

Kartikeyan allegedly cloned the cards using these stolen details and used them to withdraw money from card- holders' accounts. The two had prepared around 1,000 cloned cards in the last three years, the SP said, adding that 65 cloned ATM cards, skimming devices, a laptop and other equipment were recovered from their possession.

So far eight victims of the fraud have filed complaints with the police in Khandwa, he said. Further probe is on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

