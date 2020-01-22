Three held for trying to `extort money' from Goa minister
The police here on Wednesday arrested three men from Maharashtra for allegedly trying to extort money from Goa PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar. Rishikesh Patil (27), Pravin Naik (28) and Amol Sami (28), all hailing from Sangli in Maharashtra, were booked under IPC section 384 (extortion).
Inspector Sudesh Naik of Panaji Police said the three were arrested at the minister's official residence when they arrived to collect the money. Pauskar said he was receiving threatening calls from Mumbai and Dubai over the past few days. The callers were demanding Rs 3 crore from him.
"They were threatening me that they would defame and even kill me. I ignored the calls initially, but later decided to hand them over to the police," the minister said. A trap was laid and when the people who were making the calls sent the three men to his bungalow on Wednesday afternoon, the latter were arrested.
Pauskar said others involved in the racket were still at large..
