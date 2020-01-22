Hyderabad traffic police provides green corridor for transport of live heart between hospitals

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday provided green channel, to facilitate the transport of a live heart, by providing non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying the organ for 9.7 kilometres. The green channel was provided to the ambulance for a total distance of 9.7 kilometres from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, according to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Anil Kumar.

"The distance between the two hospitals is 9.7 kilometres which were covered in just 12 minutes. The medical team carrying live organ (heart) left at 9.31 am from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad and reached Care Hospital, Banjara Hills at 09.43 am," Kumar told ANI here. The efforts of the Hyderabad traffic police were appreciated by the management of the Care Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.