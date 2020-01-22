Left Menu
President presents Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to children under various categories including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.

President presents Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children
President Ram Nath Kovind felicitating a child at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to children under various categories including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.

The awards were given at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to an official release, seven children were awarded in art and culture category, four for bravery, 14 for innovation, four for social service, seven in the scholastic category and 13 in the sports category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

