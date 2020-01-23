More than 19 lakh children administered polio vaccine in J&K

Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization on Wednesday said that the recent Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme has succeeded in achieving 100 per cent coverage of target population in Jammu and Kashmir as 19,85,021 children in the age bracket of 0-5 years were administered oral polio vaccine against the target of 1985021 children. According to the figures compiled by Data and Media Cell, Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, in Kashmir division, against the total target of 10,69,470 children, 10,64,941 children were administered oral polio vaccine against the crippling disease.

Whereas, in the Jammu division, against the target of 9,15,551 children, 9,20,439 children were given polio drops amounting to 100 per cent of the total target children. Respective divisional and district administrations had made elaborate arrangements to cover all the children in the age group of 0-5 years. Furthermore, health workers and volunteers carried door-to-door visits in their allotted areas to ensure no child is left out of the vaccination programme. (ANI)

