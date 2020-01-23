Maha: Two held for killing businessman in Jalna

Jalna Police in Maharashtra claimed to have cracked the case killing of a real estate businessmen with the arrest of two persons. The deceased, Rajesh Mankachand Nahar (35), a resident of Partur town here, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons near Shingdepokari Phata on January 11.

While probing the case, the police on Wednesday arrested two accused, as Raghuvir Chandu Singh Tak and Arvind alias Balu Arjun Bhadarge, both Jalna residents, local Crime Branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said on Thursday. Gour said the accused have confessed they killed Nahar but the motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

"The accused have a criminal background. We are investigating who was behind the murder or gave 'supari' (contract) to the killers," he said. The two accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody for nine days.

Nahar was earlier booked in a case of firing on a financier. The police had arrested three assailants in that case who named Nahar behind the attack. According to police, Nahar had allegedly given a contract to eliminate the financier over a monetary dispute.

The businessman was also accused of hiring a man to kill a local trader, Gautam Monut. However, the police and an alert watchman at Monut's residence foiled the plan. The police suspect there could be some link with these cases behind Nahar's killing..

