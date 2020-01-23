Woman, two children found murdered in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old woman, her daughter and son were found murdered with their throats slit at their home in Chandigarh's Manimajra town, police said on Thursday. Bodies of Sarita, her daughter Sanchi (21) and son Arjun (16) were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Modern Housing Complex here, they said.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale said it appears that a sharp-edged weapon was used to kill the three. "It is a clear case of triple murder," Jagadale said.

Police said Sarita's husband Sanjay Arora was also seriously injured and was admitted to a local hospital. He would also be questioned in connection with the incident, they said.

Police said they would scan the CCTV cameras installed at nearby areas of the complex. A forensic team also visited the spot to collect samples, police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

