Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoM headed by HM Shah to monitor disposal of over 9,400 enemy properties

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 12:39 IST
GoM headed by HM Shah to monitor disposal of over 9,400 enemy properties

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor the disposal of over 9,400 enemy properties, which are likely to fetch about Rs 1 lakh crore to the exchequer. According to an official order, two other high-level committees, one to be headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other to be co-chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, will also be set up for disposal of immovable enemy properties vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India under the Enemy Property Act.

Enemy properties were those left behind by the people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China. The order said an Inter-Ministerial Group will be constituted for the disposal of enemy properties and it will be co-chaired by the union home secretary and the secretary of the department of investment and public asset management.

Representatives of the ministry of home affairs, department of economic affairs, department of expenditure, department of public enterprises, department of legal affairs, ministry of corporate affairs among others will be members of the inter-ministerial group. A Core Group of Secretaries on Asset Monetisation (CGAM) will be constituted under chairmanship of the cabinet secretary and comprising secretary, department of economic affairs; secretary, department of revenue; secretary, department of expenditure; secretary, department of public enterprises; secretary, ministry of corporate affairs; secretary, department of legal affairs; secretary, urban development; union home secretary and secretary, department of investment and public asset management.

The order said the central government may constitute an alternative mechanism comprising Home Minister Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. There are 9,280 properties left behind by Pakistani nationals and 126 properties left behind by Chinese nationals.

In 2018, the then union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had informed Rajya Sabha that "The estimated value of all enemy properties is approximately Rs 1 lakh crore". Among the 9,280 properties left behind by Pakistani nationals, the highest 4,991 properties are located in Uttar Pradesh followed by West Bengal which has 2,735 such estates. There are 487 such properties in Delhi.

Among the 126 properties left behind by Chinese nationals, the highest 57 are located in Meghalaya followed by West Bengal with 29. Assam has seven such properties. According to the new Act, enemy property refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Pak puts health officials on alert

Pakistans medical authorities are on the alert to combat the possible spread of coronavirus from China due to frequent visits of Chinese workers employed on various projects in the country. The coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people globally.Global health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese t...

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for 'Durgavati'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film Durgavati. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news.Durgavati is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmake...

INSIGHT-Arrested Hong Kong protesters stuck in limbo as cases grind forward

Derek Tai was arrested outside Hong Kongs Legislative Council building last June, early in the citys anti-government protests, which have seen millions join demonstrations over the past seven months. Tai, a soft-spoken 21-year-old philosoph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020