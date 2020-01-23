Externed history-sheeter shot dead by unidentified assailants

A notorious history-sheeter from Surat, who had been facing several criminal cases, including assault, bootlegging and extortion, was allegedly shot dead by four unidentified persons in Navsari town of south Gujarat, police said on Thursday. Wasim Mirza aka Wasim Billa (35) was shot dead outside a gym in Chhapra Road area of Navsari late Wednesday night, police said.

Billa had been living in Navsari town since the last few months after he was externed from Surat by the police. He had also worked in movies previously and had a habit of getting himself clicked with Bollywood stars, they said. "Four unidentified assailants pumped four bullets into Billa on Wednesday night when he was about to sit in his car after visiting a gym in Navsari," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Navsari district), S G Rana, said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, he said. "The assailants fled from the spot after the assault on Billa, a history-sheeter and extortionist from Surat, who had been living here after he was externed by Surat police a few months back," Rana added.

Police have launched an investigation to find out whether Billa's murder was a result of a gang-war or a tussle over any illegal deal. During the probe conducted so far, police have found that Billa was once a known body builder, which landed him some small roles in movies.

He had even shared his photos with several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, on social media in the past, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

